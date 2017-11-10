Medford bank robbery prompts school lockout

Medford, Ore. — “We received calls of an assault with a knife and a possible car jacking,” Lieutenant Curtis with Medford Police said.
There were a few students left at after school care at Grace Christian Elementary School when Medford Police called about an incident out front Thursday afternoon.
“We immediately started our emergency response protocol” Assistant Principal Terry Roehl said.
Assistant Principal Terry Roehl says the school performed its lockout procedure securing the students inside and locking all the doors.
Then once the suspect had left, Roehl went out front to find out what happened.
“The person robbed the bank next door,” Roehl said.
After robbing Chase bank, Roehl says the suspect tried to break into a truck in front of the school.
When that didn’t work, he then went to a vehicle where the transportation coordinator – who goes by the name ‘Tiny’ – was sitting.
“Pulled a knife on him, [and] demanded the vehicle. Tiny resisted giving over the vehicle and that’s when the guy assaulted him,” Roehl said.
Roehl says a bus driver nearby put a tourniquet on tiny to stop the bleeding.
Then he was treated at a local hospital and released.
Roehl says he hopes Tiny recovers well and he’s reflecting on what happened.
“It’s disappointing and scary and we’re very thankful that we’ve practiced this kind of thing,” Roehl said.
According to Roehl, Thursday afternoon was the second time the school has had a lockout in the last week.
He says there was another recent bank robbery in a different location.
“Having two like this so close together and then this one so close to home was quite unusual,” Roehl said.
Roehl says now it’s more important than ever to pray for the safety of the community.
“We’re very thankful to the Lord that it didn’t turn out any more seriously than it did,” Roehl said.
Medford Police are still searching for the suspect.
He’s described as a male with a large nose who is possibly Hispanic.
If you have any information, you’re urged to call police.