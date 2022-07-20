Medford-based company Wicked Saints Studios, preparing to launch world’s first ‘adventure activism game’

MEDFORD, Ore — After raising money and support for its game, Wicked Saints Studios is preparing to launch its beta form of their new game in southern Oregon within the next few weeks.

The Black and women-owned company was founded in 2020. Co-founder Jessica Murrey, said they use behavioral technology to create interactive games.

Its new game, World Reborn, raised more than $1.1 million dollars in pre-seed venture funding in March of this year. Murrey said she became one of less than 100 Black women business owners to achieve the milestone.

According to the company, World Reborn will be the world’s first adventure activism game.

RELATED: Black and women-owned gaming company in Medford makes history with new venture funds

Since the announcement in March, two local staff members with technology experience joined the team.

“This vision that we started with years ago was something that was exciting,” Murrey told NBC5. “But now that we have all this incredible talent on our team, its so much more than we ever imagined that it could be.”

Kiersten Van Dorp is an intern at Wicked Saints Studios. She started in April after studying game development at Southern Oregon University.

Van Dorp said she was motivated to join the team when she learned of its purpose.

“What I love about games so much is the ability that they have to change people and make them feel good,” Van Dorp said. “Or shift how we view the world and actions that we take. That’s what World Reborn is about.”

Aaron Moffatt joined as a technical artist. Moffatt said when working on any project, he aims to figure out how society can sustain and improve over time – which he says Wicked Saints Studios is all about.

“Figuring out how we can empower these next generations to do the most they possibly can, to make our communities better.” said Moffatt.

The team plans to soft launch the game in Canada in August. Before then, Murrey said she wants to give her hometown a chance to experience the beta version of the game first within the next few weeks.

“I’m so excited for young people here in southern Oregon,” Murrey said. “I really believe that we have something really fun, exciting, and something that’s going to make a difference in the world.”

Southern Oregon youth interested can pre-sign up on the website found here: World Reborn