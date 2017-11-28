Medford is becoming a shopping hub for big box stores

Medford, Ore. — NBC5 News was the first to tell you Hobby Lobby is coming to town.
It’s taking over part of the old Costco building.
The city says there’s a big advantage to continuing to bring new big box stores to the area.
The Medford Chamber of Commerce says stores like Hobby Lobby do well here because they aren’t only relying on Medford residents.
Rather, Medford is a commercial center for all of Southern Oregon.
“We’ve seen pretty steady growth in the last twenty years. Even in the last year with the opening of the Northgate shopping center ,” Guy Tauer said.
Guy Tauer is the regional economist at the Oregon Employment Department.
He says Jackson County is a popular place for brick and mortar stores because people travel from the coast, Klamath Falls and California to shop in Medford.
“Because we’re right on I-5, and because we’re located right next to California and do not have a sales tax, this area really serves as a retail-trade hub – a shopping hub – that serves a much larger geographic area than just the residents in Jackson County,” Tauer said.
While the location and lack of sales tax may be attracting the people, the people are attracting the businesses.
Tauer says it’s clear both big box stores and local mom-and-pop shops are important for Jackson County’s economy.
“In October, about 17 percent of all jobs in Jackson County were in the retail-trade sector. If you compare that to Oregon overall, only about 11 percent of Oregon’s employment is in retail trade,” Tauer said.
NBC5 News reached out to Hobby Lobby which will be taking over the old Costco location in April.
Store representatives say they’ve had their eye on Medford for quite a while and expect to bring nearly 50 jobs to the community.
Tauer says the local population is large enough, the company’s investment should pay off.
“In the past year Jackson County grew by about 3,000 people. And so all the time while there are new businesses coming into the area, there’s also a new people moving into the area,” Tauer said.
Overall, he says the growth of Jackson County in recent years is a positive change.
“If you don’t like traffic and waiting in stop lights, maybe it’s not the best of things. But if you’re looking for work and you’re looking for more opportunities to have a job and pay your bills, then growth is a good thing,” Tauer said.