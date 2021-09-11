Medford breaks ground on massive Rogue Credit Union Community Complex

MEDFORD, Ore. —Medford’s massive aquatic center may be years away from opening but Friday, a major step was taken toward that end.
“It’s one of those days that you’ll never forget,” said Rich Rosenthal, the city’s Parks and Recreation Director
The largest building the city of Medford has ever taken on is officially underway. The $62 million Rogue Credit Union Community Complex officially broke ground Friday. Rosenthal says the idea for the project has been in the works since 2016.
“This is the day where all of the planning translates into activity here at Wes Howard Memorial Sports Park, stuff is actually happening on the ground,” said Rosenthal.
Around 150 people attended the celebration. Many of them, according to Rosenthal, were instrumental in its creation.
“The city council, the mayor, both current and former, the political action committee members who were instrumental, the foundation, travel Medford, chamber of commerce, parks, and recreation commissioners,” said Rosenthal.
Another key player was the Medford-based Rogue Credit Union. It gave the city $2-million to acquire the naming rights for 10 years.
“Rogue is excited to partner with the city of Medford, we’ve been partnering with them since 2007 and this is really the crown jewel of our partnership with the city of Medford,” said its CEO, Gene Pelham.
Friday, guests walked the pathway that will eventually lead to the front entrance of the 140,000 square foot building. Plans for the facility include an event center, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a splash pad, sports courts, and more.
“This is not only a great thing for the community but it will bring life to southern Oregon from the perspective of people from all over the region,” said Pelham.
Rosenthal says groundwork to prep the building pad will start next week.
“This facility is going to have a transformational impact on the city of Medford and the Rogue Valley,” said Rosenthal.
Above-ground construction will start in the spring.
