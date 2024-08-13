Medford business electronic sign vandalized; estimated repair cost $30k

MEDFORD, Ore.- A Medford Business’ electronic sign was vandalized this weekend and the cost to fix it is estimated to be $30 thousand.

Around 4:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, a group of three boys approached Rockwell Real Estate Group, on the corner of Crater Lake Ave. and E. Jackson St.

One of the boys ran up to the sign and kicked it, before the other two joined in.

General Manager JJ Velador says a panel was ripped out of the sign and the lights were no longer working.

He says while it’s estimated to cost about $30 thousand to fix the $40 thousand sign, the realty group is taking it with stride.

“I guess some people would say ‘kids being kids’ but it doesn’t only hurt our brand, the Rockwell Real Estate Group brand, but others that advertise with us as well. You know, life isn’t about what happens, it’s about how you react to it so we still love Medford, we still love the Rogue Valley,” Velador said.

Velador says Rockwell Real Estate Group will continue to support the Medford community as they’ve always done.

He says he hopes these boys find good mentorship to set them back on the right path.

