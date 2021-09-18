Medford business owner reacts to permanent parklets

MEDFORD, Ore. —After a unanimous agreement, Parklets in Medford are here to stay! The Medford City Council passed the ordinance Thursday night. Starting October 1st, businesses will be able to apply for the expanded outdoor seating.
Businesses will be allowed to use one to two parking spots, with up to four parklets per block. Dennis Clark owns Jefferson Spirits and just purchased Bricktowne Brewing Company.
He says with the ordinance, people should expect to see more parklets around town.
“When you drive by you don’t always notice what’s in behind the doors but when people are sitting out here having fun you notice and it really brings a vibrance to downtown that it didn’t have before,” said Clark.
The parklets must be adjacent to the business, and be used for dining or community spaces.
For any business that has a temporary parklet permit, that expires on May 1st of next year.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.