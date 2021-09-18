Home
Medford business owner reacts to permanent parklets

MEDFORD, Ore. —After a unanimous agreement, Parklets in Medford are here to stay!  The Medford City Council passed the ordinance Thursday night.  Starting October 1st, businesses will be able to apply for the expanded outdoor seating.

Businesses will be allowed to use one to two parking spots, with up to four parklets per block.  Dennis Clark owns Jefferson Spirits and just purchased Bricktowne Brewing Company.

He says with the ordinance, people should expect to see more parklets around town.

“When you drive by you don’t always notice what’s in behind the doors but when people are sitting out here having fun you notice and it really brings a vibrance to downtown that it didn’t have before,” said Clark.

The parklets must be adjacent to the business, and be used for dining or community spaces.

For any business that has a temporary parklet permit, that expires on May 1st of next year.

