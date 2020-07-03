Medford business reacts to mask mandate

MEDFORD, Ore. – One day after the start of Gov. Kate Brown’s new mask mandate, one Rogue Valley business says it hasn’t been an entirely smooth transition.
As coronavirus numbers continue to climb, locally and across the country, more states nationwide are requiring masks in indoor public spaces. While the majority of people are following the new rules, videos are popping up across the country showing some Americans aren’t happy about wearing a mask. Recently, a Cali. bar where a customer appeared to cough on a bartender when asked to mask-up.
At one Medford restaurant, employees say they’ve seen both reactions. Wednesday, Senior Sam’s staff tell us there was an incident with a customer. Employee Monica Flores says the man refused to wear a mask, yelled at her, and stormed out when employees tried to inform them about the new requirement.
“We are requiring masks and he [the unmasked man] answered back saying where’s your mask to one of our other customers,” said Flores.
Flores explained to the man people can eat while not wearing a mask, but must wear one when walking in and ordering. She says personally, she likes the mask mandate, because it allows customers and staff to feel safe.
“I feel a little more safe now that we’re wearing it because not a lot of customers wanna wear it,” said Flores.
Grocery stores like Fred Meyer and Winco tell us their customers have been following the new guidelines.
NBC5 News also reached out to Medford Police.They say, so far, they haven’t been called to any incidents involving the mask mandate.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]