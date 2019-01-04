Medford businessman back in court for identity theft charges

Medford, Ore — Medford businessman Louis Mahar was back in court today for arraignment while facing two charges of identity theft.
Mahar’s lawyer took issue with release conditions set by the Douglas County District Attorney.
Mahar is accused of forging his estranged wife’s signature on an amended tax return, then keeping the return without her knowledge.
Mahar will be back in court February 4th.
