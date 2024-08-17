Medford Butterfly Club presenting new Bugsy’s Steakhouse menu

MEDFORD, Ore.- If you’ve been craving a steak recently, the Butterfly Club in Medford might be your new favorite joint soon.

The Butterfly Club speakeasy has been operating with a functioning barber store front for a little over a year.

According to Owner Adam Benson, it was about time the club had a new meaty menu, called Bugsy’s Steakhouse.

Starting August 22, folks can enjoy the gangster themed menu, which features prime cut, locally sourced high-end meat.

Benson says he’s always been passionate about creating a place he would love to dine at himself.

“I traveled San Fransisco, Seattle, Las Vegas and went to speakeasies there. So, it’s a private club and I thought Medford deserved it. There’s no independent steakhouse in Medford right now, so we thought we’d fill that gap,” Benson said.

If you’re interested in checking it out yourself, you can go to the speakeasy’s not-so-secret website.

