Medford Chamber of Commerce opens new downtown Visitor Center

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Chamber of Commerce opened its new downtown visitor information center on June 23rd.

The CEO of the chamber says after a year of remolding the organization he’s excited to invite visitors to the core of downtown Medford.

He wants to show them what the Rogue Valley has to offer and showcase local businesses and activities for visitors.

“Being in front of visitors and giving them all there is to do here in the region, answer questions and let them know all the amazing things here in Medford and in the Rogue Valley. Getting to talk to somebody and share what we have to offer has been a huge asset for us and something we’ve really focused on is visitor services,” said Eli Matthews, CEO of Travel Medford.

Matthews says the organization is also talking with the city about building a new visitor center inside Rogue-X. The multi-million dollar swim and event center the city is building on the west side of town. For more information visit Travel Medford’s website here.