Medford Christmas tree lots gear up for busy season

Jenna King
Jenna King November 24, 2021
Last Updated:November 24, 2021

MEDFORD, Ore. —With the holidays arriving, that means picking out that perfect Christmas tree for many locals. Southern Oregon Christmas tree lots are gearing up for the holiday traffic.

Thomas O’Brien and his wife are first-timers to the Christmas tree business. The two rented a lot that was previously White’s Farm on west Main St. Tommy’s Tree Lot has Douglas Firs ranging from 5 to 9 ft tall.

“It’s our first time doing this so we’re pretty jazzed to be out here, it’s a good way to see everyone that we haven’t seen and hopefully get the holidays going,” said O’Brien.

Most Christmas tree lots open Friday morning. Local U-CUT tree farms open Friday as well.

We’re told by many that due to this year’s drought, there will be fewer trees available.

