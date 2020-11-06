Medford city adds school zone on Riverside Ave.

MEDFORD, Ore.– A new school zone has been implemented on one of Medford’s busiest roads.
Medford City Public Works says the school zone was officially installed on Riverside Avenue, near Kids Unlimited Academy.
The city says the school originally didn’t have kids walking to school, which is what requires a slow zone.
Over a month ago, the school reached out to the city saying some of its students were now walking to class.
The city says the 20 MPH road is currently being monitored by police and tickets will be given for speeding on that street.
