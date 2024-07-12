Medford City Council approves purchase of new $2M Tiller firetruck

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Medford City Council approves of an ordinance to purchase an aerial ladder firetruck called a Tiller for over $2M.

A Tiller is a firetruck with a significantly reduced turn radius which makes navigating around bikes and pedestrians much easier. The Tiller truck will also increase access on narrow streets, roundabouts, urban developments and more. The Tiller truck will replace the Medford Fire Department’s current 25-year-old reserve ladder truck and 16-year-old heavy rescue pumper.

Medford City Council Vice President Nick Card says it’s vital for the city to be on top of fire safety.

“This is not just, like, makes us feel good because we have a nice, clean ladder truck, it’s significant safety impacts for our community and I appreciate you, Chief, the work that you and your team have done,” Card said.

By buying the Tiller truck instead of replacing the current truck and pumper, the fire department says it saves the city over $1M in replacement cost.

