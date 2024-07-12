Medford City Council approves purchase of new $2M Tiller firetruck

Posted by Lauren Pretto July 11, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Medford City Council approves of an ordinance to purchase an aerial ladder firetruck called a Tiller for over $2M.

A Tiller is a firetruck with a significantly reduced turn radius which makes navigating around bikes and pedestrians much easier. The Tiller truck will also increase access on narrow streets, roundabouts, urban developments and more. The Tiller truck will replace the Medford Fire Department’s current 25-year-old reserve ladder truck and 16-year-old heavy rescue pumper.

Medford City Council Vice President Nick Card says it’s vital for the city to be on top of fire safety.

“This is not just, like, makes us feel good because we have a nice, clean ladder truck, it’s significant safety impacts for our community and I appreciate you, Chief, the work that you and your team have done,” Card said.

By buying the Tiller truck instead of replacing the current truck and pumper, the fire department says it saves the city over $1M in replacement cost.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Lauren Pretto
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Lauren Pretto grew up in Livermore, California and attended University of California, Santa Cruz, graduating with a double major in Film/Digital Media and Literature with a concentration in Creative Writing. Lauren is a lover of books, especially Agatha Christie and Gothic novels. When her nose isn't buried in a book, she knits, bakes, and writes.
Reporter
Skip to content