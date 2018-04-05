Medford City Council forced to cancel Thursday’s meeting

Medford, Ore.– Medford City Council was forced to cancel their regular meeting Thursday because they did not meet quorum.
Mayor Gary Wheeler did not make the announcement until after 6 p.m., when people were already in their seats ready for the meeting to start.
Mayor Wheeler said a council member called out sick at the last minute which is why they could not make a cancellation announcement sooner.
He also said it is extremely rare they cancel a council meeting. In fact, this is only the second time he recalls a meeting being cancelled since he was first elected mayor back in 2004.
“I’m sorry to disappoint, but the reality is, you’re all excused,” Mayor Wheeler told attendees.
The council was set to discuss the police livability team and was also expected to approve changing the name of Bear Creek Park playground. Mayor Wheeler said everything scheduled for tonight’s agenda will be pushed back to next council meeting on Thursday, April 19.