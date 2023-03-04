Medford City Council ‘neutral’ on casino plan in city limits

MEDFORD, Ore. —The city of Medford has taken a position regarding a proposed Medford casino, but it might surprise you. As we’ve told you, the fate of a Medford casino is in federal hands but state and local governments do weigh in.

10 years ago the city council was against the idea. Thursday night an entirely new council voted 5 to 3 to be neutral on the project.

We’ve been telling told you about the Coquille tribe’s efforts, to build a casino in south Medford for a decade. Now the Medford city council chose to adopt a resolution expressing a position of neutrality on the project.

The coastal-based Coquille Tribe is asking the federal government to place 2.42 acres into trust toward an effort to develop a casino in south Medford. The tribe hopes to remodel its bowling alley, Roxy Ann Lanes into a 30-thousand-square-foot gaming facility.

Thursday representatives from the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians and the Coquille Tribe voiced their opinions to the Medford City Council before a vote was taken.

“It would mean a loss of jobs by not only tribal citizens but by a lot of Oregonians it would mean we would have a huge funding deficit for our tribal programs,” said Jessica Bochart-Leusch with the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians.

“They have been invested in this community for well over 10 years, they have created jobs, they will create over 600 more, they will bring over $20 million in economic development to this community,” said Greg Lemhouse, spokesperson for the Coquille Indian Tribe.

After discussing potentially postponing the vote, councilors voted 5 to 3 to approve a neutral stance. The city says this will supersede a resolution of opposition that an entirely different city council adopted in 2013.

Councilor Erik Stark was one of the 5 who supported a neutral position.

“With our position of neutrality we can allow our staff to move forward and develop the service agreement in the event that this application moves forward,” said Councilor Stark.

Councilor Sarah Spansail voted against the neutral stance.

“For me personally, I don’t feel comfortable reversing what the prior council did with more conversation and with more information than what I have now,” said Councilor Spansail.

Whether the city’s position will factor into the federal government’s ultimate decision, we may never know. The decision of whether to place that land into trust is decided by the federal government, not the city of Medford, Jackson county, or the state.

The government may not decide on the issue for months or even years.