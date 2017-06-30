Home
Medford City Council opens Uber debate to the public

Medford, Ore. — Medford’s City Council is continuing to explore whether to allow ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft into the area.

In order to do that, the City would have to change its taxi ordinance. On Thursday, the council revealed some of those changes. Among them, the City would no longer perform background checks on drivers. That would be shifted to companies.

Some local cab drivers say the whole idea needs to be scrapped.

“By allowing Uber and Lyft in here, you’re going to degrade the quality of service that the taxi operators provide now, you’re going to take money out of our pockets that we’ve worked so hard to build our businesses too, and you’re going to see a great lot of that money leave the area,” James Cox said, the owner of Southern Oregon Five Star Taxi.

The City Council wants you to weigh in. A public hearing to discuss the matter will be added to the books, but hasn’t been scheduled yet.

