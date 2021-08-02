Medford City Council to consider $1.2M turf upgrade at U.S. Cellular Community Park

MEDFORD, Ore — The Medford City Council will consider a new ordinance to upgrade some of the turf fields at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
Council bill 2021-82 would authorize a $1,214,835 contract for removal and replacement of fields 12, 14, and Gary H. Wheeler Field.
Medford Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department director Rich Rosenthal, told NBC5 that the fields are about 13 years old and used year-round.
“We’re just fortunate that we have the resources and the commitment from the city council, that we will be able to replace the fields when we need to replace them.” said Rosenthal.
Rosenthal expects to replace the fields in late November or early December.
Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]