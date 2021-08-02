Home
Medford City Council to consider $1.2M turf upgrade at U.S. Cellular Community Park

MEDFORD, Ore — The Medford City Council will consider a new ordinance to upgrade some of the turf fields at U.S. Cellular Community Park.

Council bill 2021-82 would authorize a $1,214,835 contract for removal and replacement of fields 12, 14, and Gary H. Wheeler Field.

Medford Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department director Rich Rosenthal, told NBC5 that the fields are about 13 years old and used year-round.

“We’re just fortunate that we have the resources and the commitment from the city council, that we will be able to replace the fields when we need to replace them.” said Rosenthal. 

Rosenthal expects to replace the fields in late November or early December.

