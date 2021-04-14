Medford City Councilor deactivates Twitter after backlash

MEDFORD, Ore. – After the Greenway Camping Ordinance vote, a Medford City Councilor is receiving backlash for comments he made on social media. He has now deactivated his Twitter account.
Councilor Kevin Stine took to social media about protesters outside Medford City Hall. He tweeted saying “Living in their heads rent-free”. This comment angered homeless advocates all over Twitter and then silence.
“I will support this ordinance because I have love and compassion,” said Councilor Stine in a council meeting earlier this month.
Kevin Stine declined an interview, but said in a statement about the situation:
On April 1st and 2nd, the Medford City Council passed an ordinance that would make Medford, and the Bear Creek Greenway a safer and more family-friendly area for everyone, especially during fire season. I spent hours talking to people, reading emails, and seeing the Greenway myself, before coming to the decision to support the ordinance.
The result of my support of the ordinance brought criticism from some individuals, much of it threatening and unproductive.
My frustration with the circulation of lies and misinformation, coupled with a situation at the close of the April 1 Council Meeting, volatile enough that Medford Police offered to walk me to my car, led me to make a poor social media post directed to those individuals that accosted me. I take full responsibility for those actions, and am moving forward.
As a person in the public eye, I am used to criticism, but when I received threatening and disgusting messages about my wife and seven year-old daughter through social media, I made the decision to lock down my social media accounts.
All-in-all, the discussion surrounding my social media activity is a distraction from the great work the City of Medford is doing in collaboration with our community partners to connect homeless individuals to services.
I am proud of Hope Village, the Kelly Shelter, the Urban Campground, the Livability Team, and many other actions we have taken to support upward mobility to address challenges in our community. I am proud to continue being an advocate for the homeless.
Stine said compassion was what made him agree with the ordinance, but homeless advocate, Melissa Jones disagrees.
“He lacks the compassion and empathy that is required to be a good leader,” said Jones.
She says politicians need to be held accountable for their actions, which currently isn’t happening.
“A good leader that deserves to be in that position is going to listen and not run away from opinions and statements from its constituents,” said Jones.
We reached out to the City of Medford, Mayor Randy Sparacino and Council President Tim D’Alessandro responded with a statement:
Council President Tim D’Alessandro and I are aware of Council Vice President Stine’s recent social media activity.
While the City has provided Social Media Guidance for Elected Officials, it is up to each individual how they want to utilize their social media platform.
Case law indicates that social media accounts of an individual legislator are not governmental accounts subject to Oregon Public Records Law.
Even if these accounts were subject to Oregon Public Records Law, and they are not, deleting the posts would not violate ORS 162.305. That statute is for individuals who destroy or remove public records “without lawful authority.” Social media posts are not subject to an Oregon Secretary of State records retention schedule, so the manager of a particular social media page can remove posts from that page without violating ORS 162.305.
In response to questions regarding the City of Medford’s goals and efforts regarding homelessness, the City is actively working to create equitable solutions to address challenges related to homelessness in our community and assist individuals living along the Greenway with emergency housing and social services. Comprehensive details of these efforts are in the attached document.
The City is working on a balanced approach that takes into account the rights and needs of all of our citizens. This is a complex and delicate subject that will take our efforts together as a community to continue to develop healthy options for all.
Jones says actions speak louder than words. She’s calling for Councilor Stine to resign after the comments made.
