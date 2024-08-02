Medford City Council’s contract with new City Manager starts Sept. 16th.

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Medford City Council’s contract with new City Manager Robert Field starts September 16th.

During Thursday’s City Council meeting, the City Council approved an ordinance to adopt the employment agreement with Field.

According to the ordinance, Field’s contract is similar in many ways to current City Manager Brian Sjothun’s contract.

But certain modifications have been made to the contract due to him being a new hire from outside the city rather than an internal promotion.

Field’s contract includes relocation cost reimbursement and a salary of $233,100.

The city says this salary is 4% below the market average but it still exceeds the 2023-25 budget estimate.

City Council Member Kevin Stine says it’ll be hard to replace Sjothun.

“It’s going to be a learning curve because… there’s a little legacy to leave behind. I’m very happy that Rob Field applied, and we did out vetting process and we’re moving forward with him as our next city manager,” Stine said.

Sjothun will be paid through the end of December, which creates a contract overlap for him and Field.

This overlap will add over $88 thousand in additional costs.

