Medford company sells signs reminding customers to wear a mask

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Medford company is making signs for businesses and donating the proceeds.

The Sign Dude is making signs to remind customers to wear masks. The signs are $10 with all proceeds being donated to Access.

The signs can be custom made to your business.

