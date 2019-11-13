Medford considers funding options for potential aquatics and event center

MEDFORD, Ore. — The city of Medford is looking at funding options for the massive $50 million plus aquatics and event center proposal.
Parks and Recreation Director Rich Rosenthal presented to the parks commission the funding options available. He says in order to build the facility, the city could increase the lodging tax or airport car rental tax. They are also considering paying off the US Cellular Park bond sooner.
Rosenthal says those involved are leaning toward increasing the lodging tax by 2%, but he believes time is of the essence.
“More time that passes between getting the cost estimates to actually getting started on it, the costs go up,” Rosenthal said.
Voters could see it on the ballot as soon as May 2020. If approved by voters, the center would be built at the Wes Howard Memorial Sports Park in west Medford. It would include a competition pool, outdoor pool and event center.
No decisions were made tonight.
