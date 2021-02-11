Medford considers partial ban on Bear Creek Greenway camping

MEDFORD, Ore. —The city of Medford is considering banning camping on the Bear Creek Greenway.
If passed, it would make it a misdemeanor to sleep or camp anywhere along the Greenway between May 1st and September 30th.
The city says it would reduce the risk of fire, in the hot summer months.
The ordinance would also apply to other Medford areas prone to fire.
“Greenways pose a lot of challenges in emergency situations and so in an incident like the Almeda Fire it is very difficult to ensure that everyone is safely off the greenway,” says Eric Mitton, Medford’s Deputy City Attorney.
If it passes, someone sleeping along a greenway could face a fine of $1,000 or face up to a year in jail.
The city council is hosting a study session tomorrow to discuss the proposal.
A vote is not yet scheduled.
