Medford defense lawyer sues city over camping ordinance

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford defense lawyer has filed a lawsuit against the city on behalf of several local homeless people. This comes after the Medford City Council approved a new prohibited camping ordinance.
NBC5 News first told you about lawyer Justin Rosas’ plan last month to sue Medford if it enacted the law. Now he has filed a lawsuit claiming the ordinance is brutal and unconstitutional.
The City of Medford previously told NBC5 News it has every right to spell out when, where, and how people may rest and sleep on public property.
