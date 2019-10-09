Medford discusses shake roof ban

There aren’t many in the city, but the experts say they pose a fire risk. Wood shake roofs have dipped in popularity in recent years, but there are still many historic homes with this type of roofing.
“Wood shake roofs and wood shingle roofs are combustible,” Greg Kleinberg, Medford Fire Rescue Deputy Chief and Fire Marshal, said.
Now, the city of Medford is looking into banning the roofing material altogether.
“Typically once they dry out they become a big fire hazard. They just get really hot. It’s not something that can be controlled once they do catch on fire,” Robert Rivero, owner at Rogue Valley Roofing, said.
Local roofing companies, like Rogue Valley Roofing, say they aren’t common in the valley anymore, mostly due to the high cost.
Kleinberg says only about nine percent of Medford homes had shake roofs in 2009. He thinks the numbers have gone down since then.
“Even if they’re fire treated, if they’re only tested for 10 years, that can be problematic cause many of these roofs are 30 or 40 years old,” Kleinberg said.
According to roofers in the area, historical homes in Ashland and Jacksonville often have them.
The ban would only be for new homes or new roofs. People whose homes already have them wouldn’t be impacted. The Medford City Council will look at the issue Thursday, but a decision isn’t expected soon.
