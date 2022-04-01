Medford discussing making amendments to land development code

MEDFORD, Ore. The Medford City Council is holding a study session Thursday. They’re looking at discussing amendments to its land development code.

This comes after the passage of House Bill 2001. The bill was passed back in 2019, ending exclusive single-family zoning in the state of Oregon.

That means other housing like duplexes, triplexes, quadplexes, townhouses, and cottage clusters will now be allowed to be built in single-family zoning areas. Medford’s planning director will present the proposed language to the council for the first time.

“To the greatest extent possible without being burdensome to make these kinds of housing fit into existing single-family neighborhoods and new single-family neighborhoods where you could have a single-family detached home next to a duplex, next to a cottage cluster,” said planning director, Matt Brinkley.

He says the language proposal, isn’t finalized just yet. But it will go into effect July 1st.