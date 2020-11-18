Medford doctor shares her experience with clinical COVID-19 vaccine trial

She is 1 out of 30,000 people in the nation participating in the Moderna Clinical Trial.
“I was in the operating room one day, and the anesthesiologist mentioned the trial and how it’s in Medford and I was so excited because Medford’s not that big of a town and I thought, wow, how did we get such a great trial here?”
The local trials are being done at the Clinical Research Center of Southern Oregon. Dr. Hagloch says she even convinced her husband to do the trial with her.
“The first appointment was pretty long, it was like 3 hours, where they did history and physical, and a lot of blood work… nasal swab.. and then we each received a shot,” she said.
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is being conducted as a double blind placebo controlled trial, meaning participants, including Dr. Hagloch, do not know if they received the vaccine or saline.
She says she was given two shots, one in July and another in August. The first shot didn’t cause any symptoms to show up, but she says the second shot brought a few.
“I had a temperature of 99 and some body aches, but I took some Tylenol and went to work and it was fine,” said Dr. Hagloch.
She says the trial she’s participating in is the same one making national headlines this week.
Moderna announced Monday it’s vaccine is showing an efficacy rate of 94.5%.
“We need to look out for each other and get vaccinated, because there’s a lot of people who can’t be vaccinated from medical issues and it’s the only way we’re going to stop this pandemic.”
That’s exactly why Dr. Hagloch got involved, it’s her way of being a part of the solution to this global problem. Her next trial appointment is scheduled for March.
Moderna says it intends to submit for an ’emergency use authorization’ from the FDA in the coming weeks.
