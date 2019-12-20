Home
Medford Earth Angels Foundation donates food, gifts to local families

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Roughly 75 families in Jackson County will have Christmas dinner, all thanks to a local organization’s efforts this December.

The Medford Earth Angels Foundation distributed bins of food, gift cards and toys Friday afternoon to the families. Each food bin is filled with everything needed for a holiday meal.

“Turkey, they get dinner rolls. They get bread, fruit, juice,” Blake Morse, board member, said.

“We’ve all been there. Every one of us has been there at some point in our life when we’ve needed that little bit of extra hand up,” Kathy Weston, board member, said.

This is the 10th year the Medford Earth Angels Foundation have done a holiday drive.

