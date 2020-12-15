Medford field to be named after Mayor Gary Wheeler

MEDFORD, Ore. —The City of Medford, is honoring longtime Mayor Gary Wheeler, by naming one of the fields at US Cellular Community Park, after him.
Wheeler has been Medford’s Mayor since 2004. Before that, he served on various city committees, since the early 90’s.
An ordinance approving renaming Field 10 at the complex, to Gary H. Wheeler Field , will be voted on by the city council this Thursday.
“Mayor Wheeler was very instrumental in helping push this park forward, and getting it built, so it was one of these things we thought was very appropriate to name after our four term mayor,” says Brian Sjothun, Medford’s City Manager.
Sjothun says, when it is appropriate to have a gathering, the sign will be unveiled.
Mayor Wheeler’s term ends at the end of the year.
Mayor Elect Randy Sparacino, Medford’s former Police Chief, will be sworn in as Mayor on January 7th.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.