Medford Fire Dept. forced to stage during apartment fire, highlights growing threat against first responders

MEDFORD, Ore — Medford Fire Department crews were forced to delay a response to a structure fire on Tuesday night, due to a reported threat against first responders. The situation brought to light a growing concern towards law enforcement, firefighters and even paramedics according to a local fire chief.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire at an apartment complex on the seven-hundred block of Royal avenue around 7 p.m. on Tuesday night. According to MFD, dispatchers reported that a man started a fire in the complex, and allegedly threatened to harm any first responders that entered.

The suspect was not armed and later surrendered according to officials. Chief Eric Thompson with Medford Fire Department, said the man could face arson related charges.

“This is not the first time we done this and it’s not a common occurrence,” Thompson told NBC5 Tuesday. “We really had to take our time and make sure everything was safe before we made entry into the fire. So it was probably about a good 25 min time-frame [since receiving the call and putting it out].”

Rural Metro Fire district chief Austin Prince, noted that crews are introduced to the difficulties of the job, including procedures for crisis situations. He shared that a colleague in the Rogue Valley needed mental care after responding to an emergency call at a home, and apparently had a gun pointed at them from a homeowner.

“There was a time where we didn’t have to worry about walking in the dark to someone’s driveway, and knock on their door to go see if they needed help,” Prince said .”We have to be very careful about that kind of thing. But we’re just there to help.”

Prince said there’s been pushback from the community towards authoritative figures like law enforcement. Now, he says the trend is extending to other crews.

“In society right now, we’re seeing a lot more challenges being giving back to those people in authority,” Prince said. “Obviously there’s more attention given towards law enforcement. But when you got firefighters, paramedics and other first responders that come kind of dressed in an authoritative look, we get labeled as an authoritative figure.”

Prince said the current environment does cause a heightened sense of awareness, especially for crews in the Rogue Valley. He hopes that more attention is brought to the issue, and want people to realize that they are only trying to help save lives and property.

“The risk factor has gone up,” Prince said. “It doesn’t happen all the time, and there’s certain areas in the Rogue Valley where I think its higher possibility than others. But it can happen to anybody at any time.”