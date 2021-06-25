Home
Medford Fire investigating house fire

Medford Fire investigating house fire

Local News Top Stories ,

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Fire Department responded to a house fire around 9:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

The fire was on the 2900 block of Spring Hills Road in Medford. When crews arrived smoke was pouring out of the attic.

Medford Fire told NBC5 News firefighters were able to contain most of the damage to the attic. They knocked down the fire in about 20 minutes.

“In the attic of the home there were a couple of spots it did vent through the roof, but there were no large embers that spread to surrounding homes,” said Eric Thompson, Medford Fire Chief.

Everyone got out safely and no injuries were reported. Thompson said there’s smoke and heat damage, but it could have been a lot worse without a working smoke detector. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »