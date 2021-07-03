Medford Fire prepares for the holiday weekend

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford firefighters are preparing for the busy weekend. In fact, they’re staffing up. Medford Fire said it’s normal to increase personnel during a summer holiday weekend. But with fire danger already at high, they aren’t taking any chances.
“Every year it increases our intensity level a little bit, that’s the nature of the beast,” said Fire Chief
Medford Fire is doubling their battalion chiefs, from one to two. The agency is also increasing the number of firefighters they have on deck. The agency said it will have 4 engines ready for action, as well as a brush unit.
Medford Fire told NBC5 News if you plan to light off some fireworks this weekend make sure you’re safe.
Here are a few tips.
- Don’t use fireworks while under the influence.
- Clear a large area to ensure they don’t catch other items on fire.
- When lighting fireworks stay a safe distance away once they’re ignited.
- Have a bucket of water handy and soak fireworks and sparklers in the bucket after they’re out.
- Some sparkler alternatives that are kid-friendly are glow sticks or silly string.
- Make sure you never point fireworks at anyone or light them in your hand.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]