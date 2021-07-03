Home
Medford Fire prepares for the holiday weekend

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford firefighters are preparing for the busy weekend. In fact, they’re staffing up. Medford Fire said it’s normal to increase personnel during a summer holiday weekend. But with fire danger already at high, they aren’t taking any chances.

Medford Fire is doubling their battalion chiefs, from one to two. The agency is also increasing the number of firefighters they have on deck. The agency said it will have 4 engines ready for action, as well as a brush unit.

Medford Fire told NBC5 News if you plan to light off some fireworks this weekend make sure you’re safe.

Here are a few tips.

  • Don’t use fireworks while under the influence.
  • Clear a large area to ensure they don’t catch other items on fire.
  • When lighting fireworks stay a safe distance away once they’re ignited.
  • Have a bucket of water handy and soak fireworks and sparklers in the bucket after they’re out.
  • Some sparkler alternatives that are kid-friendly are glow sticks or silly string.
  • Make sure you never point fireworks at anyone or light them in your hand.

 

