Medford food cart now first in city approved to sell alcohol

Anthony Carter
March 18, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore — A food truck in Medford is currently the only one in the city approved to sell alcohol with their food.

Pour Favor is Mexican-style food truck located at 902 North Riverside Avenue. It serves different kinds of alcohol including tequila and beer on tap.

Mercedes Camarena, owner of the truck, started the business after losing her job in 2020 because of COVID-19.

“I’ve been serving for 15 years and this is all I really know how to do,” Camarena said. “I figured why not try to serve alcohol with food outside, since we didn’t know what was going to happen with COVID.”

Camarena shared that she was granted her OLCC license in July of 2021 and has been at the Riverside location over the last three months. She said going through the application process was difficult, but worth it nonetheless.

“It feels good because I was really worried when I first lost my job and not knowing how I was going to provide for my family,” Camarena said. “Now having my business and seeing that I’m the first food truck with alcohol is exciting and I’m grateful and appreciative.”

As of right now, the business is open on Friday through Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

