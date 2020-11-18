Medford Gospel Mission changing how it serves Thanksgiving meals

Medford, Ore — State guidelines are already changing how non-profits are planning their holiday meals.
In a normal year the Medford Gospel Mission says it serves between 200 and 500 people for their annual Thanksgiving feast.
The governors orders are forcing them to rethink how they help those in need.
Even though the event is completely volunteer run and free to those they serve they technically operate as a restaurant and have to follow the same guidelines.
“We don’t know what the effects of the restaurant shut downs will be on us or that meal but we are going to be here to provide that food, but it’s more than just the food on a nightly basis that we do provide,” said Executive Director Jason Bull.
The Gospel Mission has already started preparing the meals which they say will be available via takeout only.
While they won’t have as many volunteers this year they are looking for donations of traditional Thanksgiving foods.
