Medford grant headed to community development

MEDFORD, Ore. —A community-based ministry has just received a grant from the city of Medford. Through the funding, its leaders say they will be able to expand their youth services.

Youth 71-Five is a faith-based non-profit that aims to build up youth in our community. The city of Medford has just awarded it the Community Development Block Grant. It goes toward developing the community.

“We are so grateful to the city to invest in the lives of young people through 71 Five,” said Executive Director, Bud Amundsun

Through its vocational training program, Youth 71 Five offers automotive repair, construction skills, sheet metal fabrication, welding, small engine repair, and other programs. Amundsun says it targets people ages 16 to 24, who are disconnected from the workforce and the education system.

“Our vocational training program gives kids opportunities to turn a living wage and to be less likely to end up in a homeless situation,” said Amundsun.

With the $280,000 worth of grant funding, it’ll be able to expand its existing facility, on 11 Almond Street, near Hawthorne Park. It’s also purchasing more property just down the street at 106 Almond Street. The .62-acre property will eventually have 4 shop bays, a classroom, and office space.

“If you do much in the trades, you understand that sawdust grease and oil don’t mix together, and we have so much of that going on in one shop space and so this will allow us to separate sawdust trades and woodworking and the other trades,” said Amundsun.

Hal Jones is the pathway coordinator for the Medford School District. He connects students to career paths and training experiences like the Vo-Tech Program.

“Construction, manufacturing, welding, lots of different things are on the horizon as 71-five and Vo-Tech expand that,” said Jones.