Medford, Grants Pass planning holiday festivities

Katie Streit
Posted by by Katie Streit November 8, 2021 2 Min Read
Last Updated:November 8, 2021

MEDFORD, Ore. – After cities like Medford switched holiday events up due to the pandemic last year, the city told NBC5 News it’s going back to its old traditions. December 4, 2021, the City of Medford is hosting its annual Winter Lights Festival. The daylong event will be at Pear Blossom Park. Last year the city of Medford put together a drive-thru version of the event.

“It was very successful and super fun, but it is nice to bring this traditional event back,” said Sandi Sherman, City of Medford.

This year, the city said they are coming back bigger and better than before. There will be food trucks, a candy cane hunt, and of course Old Saint Nick himself. For the first time, the event will also get fireworks during the winter lights festival.

Medford isn’t the only town having fun this holiday season. Grants Pass will have its Nativity Festival Friday, December 3, 2021. It will feature Christmas tree lighting, as well as a light show.

