Medford grass & weed abatement ordinance now in effect May 1st

Medford, Ore — Medford’s grass and weed ordinance is going into effect a month early to encourage property owners to build a defensible space around their property.
The ordinance requires homeowners keep grass and weeds under 10 inches tall.
It does exclude certain agricultural and decorative plants.
The ordinance use to go into effect June 1st, but with drier weather and possible fire restrictions, the city amended the ordinance to go into effect May 1st.
“We can work in a partnership, they can prepare the property and make it as fire safe as possible and if a fire does occur it makes our job easier to defend that structure from fire,” said Deputy Fire Marshal Mark Shay.
Failure to comply to the ordinance may lead to fines from the city.
