Home
Medford Greenway clean-up gathers 255 cubic yards of trash in 5 weeks

Medford Greenway clean-up gathers 255 cubic yards of trash in 5 weeks

Local News Top Stories , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. —It’s been 5 weeks since Medford’s livability team, began the massive clean-up of the Bear Creek Greenway. The joint effort includes Medford Fire, Medford Parks, and several local non-profit service organizations, who help the homeless.

MPD says so far, it hasn’t had to cite or arrest anyone for prohibited camping. It’s already cleaned up 27 campsites and says it’s visiting about 6 to 8 per week.

“They have to be out in 72 hours and during the 72 hours you do extensive work with the individuals to get them to a place where they’re not living on the greenway,” said Sgt. Kirkpatrick with MPD.

Sergeant Kirkpatrick says the team has already helped get 44 people into transitional housing.

Its removed 255 cubic yards of trash in the last 5 weeks.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »