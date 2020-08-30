Home
Medford group marching against child trafficking

Medford group marching against child trafficking

Local News Top Stories Video , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. – A group gathered at Alba Park Saturday night in Medford to take a stand against child trafficking. Organizers say it can affect anyone, especially in the Rogue Valley.

“Sex trafficking isn’t a myth, it isn’t a conspiracy it happens and it happens in Medford,” said Kirsten Arreguin, Executive Director of Redemption Ridge.

Redemption Ridge is a Medford non-profit that helps girls between 11-17 get out of sex trafficking. Arreguin says child trafficking is more common than people think in the Rogue Valley. She warns parents the everyday dangers kids can put themselves in.

“If you’re a parent who says I would never want to violate my child’s privacy by looking at that phone I guarantee you there are pedophiles out there counting that you won’t do that,” said Arreguin

She also refers parents to the Children’s Advocacy Center in Medford. The non-profit teaches a training called Darkness to Light that helps parents protect their children from abuse. If you or someone you know is being trafficked and wants to get out call the National Human Trafficking Hotline 1-888-373-7888.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »