Medford holds first-ever Citizen’s Academy

MEDFORD, Ore. – Ten Medford residents got to step in the shoes of a firefighter Tuesday in the first-ever City of Medford Citizen Academy.
“It’s really been incredible to hear from all the staff. Get these kind of tours. I mean you can see what’s happening behind us. I mean, we get to do this. You know? It’s a real honor,” CJ McPhail, Medford resident, said.
The citizen academy is a seven week course that teaches residents about the different parts of the city, from public works to the police department. They start each section with a presentation and end with hands-on experience.
“The whole point is to engage our community and residents. We are trying to give them a day in the life, basically, of our city services,” Kristina Johnsen, City of Medford, said.
The academy is free and available to anyone within city limits over the age of 18. The city of Medford will offer it again starting in February.
