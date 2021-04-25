Medford hosts drug “take back” and shredding event Saturday morning

MEDFORD, Ore. — The 20th annual drug take back day is this weekend at law enforcement agencies around the country.
The Medford event had about 650 cars take advantage of the drug take back and shred lines this morning with people even lining up before eight.
A second line allowed anyone to bring personal documents they needed shredded, all provided by Rogue Shred.
Organizers said it’s the safest way people can get rid of their old medicine and important documents.
“By the time they leave the parking lot, it’s shredded and when they drop off the drugs all of the prescription meds we take in goes into boxes, they get sealed up as soon as they’re full and I initial them and it’s a done deal and it’ll never be seen again,” Community Service Officer, Todd Sales, said.
In case you missed the event, there are still several locations with prescription drop boxes.
Rogue Community Health, the sheriff’s office and many other law enforcement sites have one.
The police department will hold another drug take back event in July and one in October.
