Medford Library giving away free books!

Medford, Ore.- The Medford Library is hosting a summer clearance book sale this weekend.
Today is day two of the sale. While it is called a book sale every book is actually free!
It’s not required but the Friends of the Medford Library who are hosting the clearance sale ask that you make a donation to the group after picking out your books. And organizers of the book sale say people generally do.
For avid readers like 13 year old Ruby Volkman the sale helps make her favorite hobby a little easier.
“It’s not easy to get a hold of good books that like don’t cost that much like and these are all free,” Volkman says.
Typically,at the clearance sales the Friends of the Medford Library raise anywhere from $2000 to $3000 that goes back to the Friends of the Medford Library bookstore.
The Friends of the Medford Library use the donated funds to run their bookstore.