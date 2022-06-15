Medford looks to purchase land for urban campground

MEDFORD, Ore. —The city of Medford is looking to add another homeless campground site. It’s in the process of buying a 4-acre lot, for $1.5 million.

The low barrier shelter, located from 842-860 West McAndrews Road, would be operated by Rouge Retreat. It would have a capacity of 150 people.

The services it would offer include peer support, case management, as well as a safe place to live.

A meeting Tuesday between the city and neighbors covered potential concerns, like foot traffic, staffing, and lighting in the area. The city assured residents the area would have a heavy police presence.

“The whole goal of the campground and the other housing that is provided by our social services in Medford is to move people from homelessness to homes and this is the first step,” said Medford Deputy City Manager, Kelly Madding.

Funding for the project would be taken care of by local and state ARPA funds.

On Thursday, the City Council will vote on if it wants to buy the property.