Medford man pleads not guilty to over a dozens bomb-related charges

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford man who was arrested last week for allegedly making destructive devices was back in court Friday.
Twenty-three-year-old Brian Lighthill pled not guilty to dozens of counts of possession and manufacturing a destructive device.
Last week, Medford Police, in partnership with Oregon State Police searched Lighthill’s house on a warrant. Police said they found multiple small destructive devices in the garage. They also believe Lighthill exploded several bombs in Medford, White City, and Central Point early this year.
Last year, Lighthill was charged with delivering heroin that’s still an open case according to court records.
