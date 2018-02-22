Medford market owner fends off robber

Medford, Ore. — Medford Police are asking for help in locating a robber.
10 minutes before closing Wednesday night, the owner of Peach Street Market was threatened with a knife by a suspect demanding cash.
According to police, she refused to give up any money and tried calling 911.
That’s when police say the robber jumped over the counter and ended the call.
However, she was eventually able to run out of the market and safely call police.
“If she felt that she could safely do what she was doing, then more power to her. But obviously if you are scared, you’re overwhelmed… ya know, our best advice is to comply,” Lieutenant Justin Ivens with Medford Police said.
The suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s with blue eyes and a skinny build.
He was wearing a black sweatshirt, red and white shoes, and a red and white multicolored bandana.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Medford Police Criminal Investigations Division at 541-774-2230.