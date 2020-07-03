Medford museum gives away at-home kid learning activities

MEDFORD, Ore. – Rogue Valley families may not be able to go to the museum, but that doesn’t mean they have to miss out on all the fun.
Kid time in Medford is giving away 1,600 hands-on activities geared towards kids ages 3 to 8. It’s a partnership with the Medford School District and All Care Health.
“The learning that takes place does not happen through repetition drills or watching TV. Although we can give them some awesome components in a distance approach, what they really need to be doing is getting their hands on the activity,” said Brittain Zimmerman.
Families can pick their kit up in Downtown Medford.
Kid time also wants to let families know they aren’t closed because of the pandemic, but because they are moving. The organization is not sure when they’ll open back up.
