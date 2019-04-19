Medford names Scott Clauson next Police Chief

Medford, Ore — Medford City Manager Brian Sjothun named Medford Police Deputy Chief Scott Clauson its next police chief Thursday evening. Chief Clauson (pictured here being sworn in as Deputy Chief in 2016) will replace Chief Randy Sparacino when he retires August 1st. Clauson served as one of Chief Sparacino’s two deputy chiefs prior to his promotion.
According to MPD, Clauson grew up in Medford, is a graduate of Southern Oregon University and the FBI National Academy. He’s been with MPD for 23 years.