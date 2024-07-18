Medford native drafted to MLB

MEDFORD, Ore. —A former south Medford high schooler will have an opportunity to play on baseball’s biggest stage.

Oregon Ducks catcher, Bennett Thompson has been drafted by the Cleveland Guardians. The Medford native attended South Medford High School, graduating in 2021.

Thomspon was selected in round 13, the 385th overall pick. Thompson was the second Duck to be selected by the Guardians organization. He’s also the second-highest Ducks catcher to be drafted since 2017, according to GoDucks.com

Three other Ducks were also selected in the draft, RJ Gordon, Bryce Boettcher, and Isaac Ayon.

