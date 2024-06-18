Medford native Jaida Ross is named National Field Athlete of the Year

EUGENE, Ore. – The women’s National Field Athlete of the Year has been awarded to Medford native Jaida Ross.

The 2024 U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Association named Ross the national award winner on June 17, making her the second Oregon woman to achieve this.

This was attributed to her record-breaking season, where she became the first University of Oregon woman to win an NCAA title in the shot put.

Ross broke the collegiate record two times. The second time was a toss of 20.01 meters, which made her the first collegian and seventh American woman to throw over 20 meters.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.