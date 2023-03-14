Medford native, PGA golfer Dylan Wu partners with Lithia for tour

MEDFORD, Ore — Medford native and professional golfer Dylan Wu, is keeping his hometown close with him as he continues his PGA tour.

Wu announced last week that he partnered with Medford-based Lithia Motors, for sponsorship on his tour. The 26-year-old, a graduate from Saint Mary’s School, debut the partnership at the Players Championship this past weekend.

Lithia has their logo on Wu’s gear, and even gifted him a car.

“I’ve known the Deboer family for a long time, I known how successful Lithia is as a company,” Wu said. “I’ve been talking to [Sid] and trying to convince Lithia to sponsor me or partner with me, because I want to partner with a company back home in Oregon.”

Wu finished the first round of the tournament with 69. He ended the second round with 73 and made the cut.

He ended the weekend tied for 35th at four under.

“It was a really fun tournament and I had a really good time,” Wu said. “I feel like my game is good. I’ve been playing a lot better golf this year than last year.”

Wu earned the spot after finishing tenth at the Honda Classic weeks before. He said golfing alongside other veterans helps elevate his career.

“It really means a lot to kind of play against the best players in the world,” Wu said. “It’s good to see how your game compares and [playing at the tour] was really encouraging for me.”

Wu will compete in the Valspar Championships this weekend.

“Just always know where I come from and everything so its just been great to get the support from everybody back home.” said Wu.