Medford Navigation Center prepares to open

MEDFORD, Ore. —Medford’s homeless situation is changing in the coming weeks.

The city is in the process of opening its new Navigation Center, bringing people from the Kelly Shelter to the new Medford location. It’s moving week for the city of Medford, as it prepares to open the doors to its Navigation Center on Market Street off Biddle. The low-barrier shelter will house people experiencing homelessness.

The city of Medford continues to see challenges with the rising homeless population in the community.

Among those, is the number of people with mental health and substance abuse disorders, along with the lack of treatment facilities.

City Manager Brian Sjothun says the city’s biggest challenge is getting people into those facilities.

“We can’t simply just take folks to treatment and programs, they have to accept that so it’s very very difficult,” said Sjothun.

Those who accept the help, have a new facility to come to. Medford is preparing to open its new multi-million dollar Navigation Center on Market Street.

Since 2019, the city of Medford has been working to secure the funding, acquire the property, and renovate it, to help people experiencing homelessness.

“We’re also working with Access and other non-profits on the front half of the navigation center so if individuals show up there that they can be referred to services and have an assessment,” said Sjothun.

Rogue Retreat was contracted by the city to operate the facility.

The low barrier emergency shelter would be open 7 days a week, connecting individuals to health services, permanent housing, and public benefits.

Access, Maslow, and several other social service organizations will assist in providing different services.

“This kind of approach is really important where all the resources are brought together and we make ourselves accessible to people as they need us,” says Addictions Recovery Center Ceo, Lori Paris.

The Addictions Recovery Center will provide services for substance abuse disorder and mental health treatment at the Navigation Center.

Paris says it’s a rare opportunity for the providers to come together under one roof.

“The city of Medford tackling this issue at this time is especially needed and this opportunity for this collaboration with all these different organizations is a wonderful thing to come to fruition,” said Paris.

The city says the shelter will fully open in the coming weeks. It also plans to host an open house to showcase the facility, later this week.